Here are the Austin music festivals worth checking out this spring and summer

Spring is here, and summer is coming. In the Live Music Capital of the World, that means music is coming. Lots and lots and lots of it.

We've rounded up the major music festivals still to come in the warm months of 2022. Find even more concerts in our full Austin360 Spring-Summer Concert Guide at Austin360.com.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

April 21-24: For its first spring festival, Old Settler’s has added an “artist-in-residence” designation, and it’s a good one: Bluegrass legend Del McCoury, who’s played the festival several times over the years. Also in the lineup are JJ Grey & Mofro, Railroad Earth, Galactic, Leftover Salmon, American Aquarium, Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez and Peter Rowan, the Suffers, Sir Woman, Brownout and Shinyribs. Thursday and Sunday feature music on the smaller campground stage at the fest’s property just south of Lockhart; two larger stages run all day Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets range from $70 to $255, with add-ons for camping and VIP available. oldsettlersmusicfest.org. — P.B.

Austin Reggae Fest at Auditorium Shores

April 22-24: Austin has celebrated spring with sunny grooves, tasty food and open enthusiasm for that sacred herb Bob Marley called “Kaya” at this bash for 27 years. The festival draws a diverse crowd with a fine selection of artists from the U.S., Jamaica and beyond. This year’s lineups include the Expendables and Mykal Rose on Friday, Anthony B and Kabaka Pyramid on Saturday and Julian Marley and Third World on Sunday. The music soundtracks a larger experience, which includes an eclectic vendor’s market, international food options and lakefront lounging with an iconic skyline view. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Central Texas Food Bank. $20 Friday, $30 Saturday, $15 Sunday. austinreggaefest.com. — D.S.S.

iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center

May 7: The mainstream radio conglomerate’s annual bash is really more a long concert than a festival, but it has become an Austin fixture since its debut at the Erwin Center in 2014. This year it moves to the new Moody Center with a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, the Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson. $54-$650. 7:30 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.

Oblivion Access Festival

May 12-15: The heavy metal festival expanded to four days this year with events taking place at popular Red River Cultural District venues Hotel Vegas and Central Presbyterian Church. In addition to music, there’s a standup comedy showcase with Eddie Pepitone and JT Habersaat, plus a four-day vendor market, record shop and merch store at Native Hostel. Full festival passes sold out earlier this year, but at press time, tickets remained for several shows, including a rage rap showcase with Danny Brown and H099099, an indie-rock bill featuring Blonde Redhead and Xiu Xiu and a church showcase with Grouper and Alex Zhang Hungtai. oblivionaccessfestival.com. — D.S.S.

Hot Luck Fest

May 26-28: Whole Enchilada tickets that include entry to all events for the music and food fest curated by pitmaster Aaron Franklin, Mohawk owner James Moody and Mike Thelin of Feast Portland sold out earlier this year. But individual tickets remain for some food events, as well as all of this year’s concerts. The music program includes turntable legend DJ Jazzy Jeff, ‘90s rockers Superchunk, retro garage-rockers Shannon and the Clams and more. hotluckfest.com. — D.S.S.

Kerrville Folk Festival

May 26-June 12: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the storied Hill Country gathering that stretches so far back, former President Lyndon Johnson attended the first one. Kerrville isn’t like any other festival in the area: It’s more immersive, running for 18 days and centered around the camping experience, though you can also buy single-day tickets. Highlights this year include Shawn Colvin, Jackie Venson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kathleen Edwards, Valerie June, Michael Martin Murphey, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, David Ramirez, Gina Chavez and David Amram. Tickets range from $25 for some midweek days to $657 for a package covering the festival’s full run plus camping. kerrvillefolkfestival.org. — P.B.

Lone Star Jam at Round Rock Amp

May 28-29: This annual gathering of Texas roadhouse country-circuit mainstays has hopscotched across several locations over the past decade, but the opening of a new amphitheater in Round Rock seems like a promising long-term home. Performers this year include Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, the Eli Young Band, Shane Smith & The Saints, Reckless Kelly and Morgan Wade. $70-$300. roundrockamp.com. — P.B.

Austin Live Music Revival

May 28-29: This two-day event features over 20 performances from Texas acts split between Empire Control Room and Garage and Antone’s. Notable artists include Houston rapper Lil Flip, Austin rapper Abhi the Nomad, Austin blues phenom Jackie Venson and crunk-step producer Crizzly. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Black Austin Musicians Collective, who will also program part of the lineup. $70-$90 two-day, $50-$70 single-day. facebook.com/MVRKlive. — D.S.S.

Camp Nowhere at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 10: Chart-topping international star Porter Robinson headlines the traveling electronic music festival which has dates in Austin and Dallas this year. Other artists on the bill include deep-house DJs Lane 8 and Nora En Pure, and DJ, multi-instrumentalist and Femme House co-founder LP Giobbi. In addition to music, organizers promise art installations and activities. $39.50 and up. campnowheretexas.com — D.S.S.

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at Q2 Stadium

July 4: It's a new venue for this half-century-old tradition, as Austin's shiny new soccer stadium follows a five-year Picnic run at Circuit of the Americas. Nelson headlines, as always; the bill also includes Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Asleep at the Wheel. Noon to 10 p.m. Q2stadium.com. — P.B.

Float Fest in Gonzales

July 23-24: Float the river in a tube then rock out to a diverse selection of cross-genre hit-makers programmed on two stages with no overlap. The lineup features EDM artists Marshmello and Deadmau5, rockers Vampire Weekend and Cage the Elephant and emcees Chance the Rapper and Pusha T. The stacked bill also includes Chvrches, Kaytranada, Tove Lo and more. Weekend passes start at $199 with add-ons for camping and tubing available. Single-day tickets start at $129. floatfest.net. — D.S.S.

Kokefest at Brushy Creek in Hutto

August 5-6: This fifth-annual event associated with country station KOKE is a two-day affair that features headliners Clint Black on Friday and Turnpike Troubadours on Saturday, with additional appearances by Aaron Watson, American Aquarium, Jamie Lin Wilson and others. kokefest.com. — P.B.

LookOUT at Long Center

According to organizers, the single-day event in September will feature “six genre-defying artists, food trucks, and additional activations on the Long Center lawn.” Lineup, date, ticket information and more details TBA. thelongcenter.org. — D.S.S.