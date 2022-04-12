Exclusive premiere: An unforgettable Luck TX duet from Willie Nelson and Tami Neilson

"Beyond the stars, I can hear the guitars, they're calling me up to be with you."

That's the chorus of "Beyond the Stars," a new song by New Zealand singer-songwriter Tami Neilson that features a duet vocal with Austin icon Willie Nelson. They sang it together a couple of times last month out at Willie's Luck TX ranch, where Neilson performed as part of the annual Luck Reunion and also opened a separate show for Nelson.

It's a classic country waltz — Willie apparently said it reminds him of "Patsy Cline meets Marty Robbins" — that Neilson wrote for her father, who died in 2015. The elegiac song's inclusion at last month's Luck events struck a chord after the March 10 death of Willie's sister Bobbie Nelson, the longtime pianist in Nelson's band.

They sing together on the chorus and Nelson sings lead on the second verse, which Neilson wrote as if her father was singing those words back to her: "Pull back the curtain of indigo, and come and go with me," Willie sings. "Follow me up past the moonlight and beyond the sky."

Neilson, a Toronto native who moved to Auckland 15 years ago, flew in her Canadian brother Todd Neilson to shoot a video for the song at Luck. They shot some scenes inside the Old West-style chapel at Luck, along with footage of Neilson and Nelson onstage singing together. The video is dedicated to Neilson's father and Nelson's sister. We're premiering it today on Austin360:

“Having Willie be the voice of my father in this duet is just something beyond my wildest dreams,” Neilson said in a statement announcing the single and video. “I cried for three days after it was recorded, listening to it and thinking about how absolutely overwhelmed and proud my Dad, a musician and a huge Willie Nelson fan, would have been.”

It's the first single to be released from Neilson's new album, "Kingmaker," which is due out July 15 on Outside Music. Neilson offered the following reflections on filming the video at Luck:

"Filming in the chapel, with the special memorial to Bobbie Nelson gracing the front, felt sacred and really overwhelmed me with emotion. This song was written about the loss of my Dad, but with the loss of Willie's beloved Sister Bobbie the week before Luck Reunion, it took on even more meaning to perform it with Willie, and I really wanted to honor her as well. … The following night, we filmed my performance with Willie when he joined me onstage to perform 'Beyond the Stars' in my set while opening his show, a moment I will never forget as long as I live."

At the end of the clip, the video is dedicated to Bobbie Nelson (1931-2022) and Ron Neilson (1949-2015), as well as John Davidson (1950-2019), father of co-writer and longtime Neilson collaborator Delaney Davidson