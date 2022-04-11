Robert Plant & Allison Krauss coming to Austin's Waterloo Park in September

Legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and folk-bluegrass great Alison Krauss are bringing the tour for their new collaborative album to Austin for a Sept. 4 concert at Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via plantkrauss.com/#tour, after a presale event that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Plant and Krauss released "Raising the Roof," their second collaborative album, in November on Rounder Records. It follows 2007's "Raising Sand," which won album of the year honors at both the Grammy Awards and the Americana Music Awards.

"Raising the Roof" reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the industry magazine's country albums chart. The Austin show closes out a 13-city second leg of U.S. dates following an initial run in June that includes a performance at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee.