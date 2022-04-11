Daniel Sahad, rising Austin music star and lead singer of band Nané, has died at 29

Daniel Sahad, lead singer of the Austin band Nané, died Sunday night. He was 29.

The news was announced on the band's Facebook page on Monday.

A supersonic five-piece that performed minor miracles of funk and soul that led to heart-soaring revelations, Sahad and his band were rising stars on the Austin music scene who topped Austin360's list of Austin artists to watch in 2022.

No cause of death has been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.