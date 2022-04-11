Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Daniel Sahad, rising Austin music star and lead singer of band Nané, has died at 29

Deborah Sengupta Stith
Austin 360

Daniel Sahad, lead singer of the Austin band Nané, died Sunday night. He was 29. 

The news was announced on the band's Facebook page on Monday.

Daniel Sahad of Nané poses for a portrait during Austin City Limits Music Festival in October 2021.

A supersonic five-piece that performed minor miracles of funk and soul that led to heart-soaring revelations, Sahad and his band were rising stars on the Austin music scene who topped Austin360's list of Austin artists to watch in 2022

No cause of death has been announced. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 