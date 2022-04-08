Robert Earl Keen to fill Foo Fighters taping date for 'Austin City Limits' TV show

Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen, North Carolina electronica duo Sylvan Esso and Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell will tape episodes of "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live in April and May, the PBS television series announced Friday.

Keen, who announced in January that he'll retire from touring later this year, will tape the program on April 27, filling a date that had previously been booked for the Foo Fighters before drummer Taylor Hawkins' death on March 25. This will be Keen's seventh appearance on the show. He also played the show's 40th-anniversary special in 2014 and served as host of the 2019 "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame show.

Sylvan Esso, featuring singer-songwriter Amelia Meath and keyboardist/producer Nick Sanborn, has played the Austin City Limits Music Festival, but this will be the duo's first appearance on the TV show. Their 2017 album "What Now" and 2020's "Free Love" both received Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic album category.

Russell got three Grammy nominations in Americana and American roots categories for her 2021 solo debut album "Outside Child." A former member of the Vancouver folk duo Po' Girl and Chicago-based Americana act Birds of Chicago, Russell also collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, and Amythyst Kiah on the 2019 album "Songs of Our Native Daughters."

Russell's appearance will mark the 1,000th taping of "Austin City Limits," which launched in the mid-1970s and is the longest-running music television program in history.

Tickets to "Austin City Limits" tapings are free and usually are distributed by email lottery about a week ahead of each taping. Check the show's website and its social media accounts for ticket-giveaway announcements.