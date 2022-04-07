Exclusive premiere: Austin singer Andrea Magee's 'Belfast Girl' is 'a love letter to home'

Last month, we profiled British Isles expats Andrea Magee and Ben Jones, who've performed together as Beat Root Revival for nearly a decade but recently have been working on solo projects, as well. Magee discussed a new album called "Belfast Girl" that she plans to release later this year. The writing process for the album began with the title track, which she wrote during a stretch of the pandemic when she wasn't able to travel home.

Today, Austin360 is premiering the video for "Belfast Girl," which will be released as a single on Friday. The song is as "an honest, atmospheric love letter to home," Magee notes, adding that she sought to capture "the heartache within us when we long for all we know and love and feel homesick. ... The lyrical content serves as a reminder of the sacrifices one must make in pursuit of more."

Here's "Belfast Girl":

Magee's next local performance is Monday at C-Boy's. It's part of a 6:30 p.m. weekly residency at the South Congress nightclub that will continue throughout the spring and perhaps beyond.

She's also part of two residencies at the Saxon Pub: 6 p.m. Thursday with the all-women group PAACK and 5:30 p.m. Sunday with the trad-Irish collective Ulla. She'll join Jones for a Beat Root Revival gig on April 23 at Lamberts.