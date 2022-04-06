Rap supergroup Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube plays Round Rock Amp

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for April 7-13.

Thursday

Shawn Colvin at 04 Center

The Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter had just started a solo acoustic tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album “Steady On” when the pandemic hit in early 2020. She played one local show at the now-shuttered Cactus Cafe, but the rest of the dates were postponed. This 04 Center show has been pushed back once, as well, but all systems are go now for a night that puts the spotlight on “Steady On” and the recent solo-acoustic remake she made of the Grammy-winning album. $42-$120. 8 p.m. 04center.com. — P.B.

Friday

Mount Westmore at Round Rock Amp

During the early days of the pandemic, L.A. titans Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube joined forces with Bay Area heavies Too $hort and E-40 to form this West Coast rap supergroup. They rolled in with sparse grooves and sharp rhymes on the 2021 track “Big Subwoofer,” a ode to rolling sound systems with body-shaking bass. To tease the 4/20 release of their self-titled debut album, they dropped “Bad MFs” in late March. The show takes place at the new amphitheater built by the owners of the now-shuttered Nutty Brown Amphitheater on the former site of Round Rock’s McNeil Park. $65 and up. 6 p.m. gates. roundrockamp.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Kelly Willis at Hill Country Galleria

The free seasonal Saturday Night Concert Series on the central lawn at Bee Cave’s prime shopping destination began in late March and continues through early May. This weekend’s show may be the best of the lot, with country singer Willis and her band performing songs from her three-decade recording career. Coming soon are blues-rockers Eve & the Exiles (April 16), honky-tonkers Dale Watson (April 23) and the Derailers (April 30) and Latin rockers the Del Castillo Trio (May 7). Dogs and lawn chairs are welcome. 7 p.m. hillcountrygalleria.com. – P.B.

Sunday

Leo Kottke at Paramount Theatre

Though he’s known as a virtuoso of guitar fingerpicking, Kottke is also a master of tone and a gifted songwriter. Much of his output since his 1969 debut album has been instrumental, but albums such as 1991’s “Great Big Boy” proved his baritone voice is often a compelling addition to his music. In 2020, he and Phish bassist Mike Gordon released “Noon,” their third collaborative album since 2002. Kottke hasn’t released a new solo album since 2004’s “Try and Stop Me,” but he’s got more than 20 previous records to draw from at his concerts, which typically are solo performances. $20-$40. 7 p.m. austintheatre.org. – P.B.

Beach Bunny at Emo’s

The Chicago power-pop outfit was propelled into the spotlight by hundreds of thousands of TikTok users who seized upon the earnest lyricism of songs like “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9” to soundtrack their own lives. With nine-digit Spotify spins and their second full-length coming in July, it’s a safe bet this is your last chance to catch them in a room this size. $25. 7 p.m. doors. emosaustin.com – D.S.S.

Tuesday

Lights, Tillie at Mohawk

The Canadian indie-pop artist Lights released “Pep,” her first album in over four years, on April 1. “If you like cynicism and sarcasm, but also like to have a great time, ('Pep') is for you!” a post on her Twitter account quipped about the new release. Rich with emotional swells and shimmery aspiration, it offers a welcome escape from the turmoil of the daily news. Tillie opens. $24. 6:30 p.m. mohawkaustin.com – D.S.S.

Wednesday

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Marcia Ball at Antone’s

It’s nearly impossible to live in Austin and not be familiar with Marcia Ball, the Louisiana pianist and singer who moved here five decades ago and has been one of the city’s most prominent musicians ever since. But some locals might be less familiar with her Alligator Records labelmate Castro, whose new album “A Bluesman Came to Town” earned him nominations for album of the year and entertainer of the year at the 2022 Blues Music Awards (to be presented next month in Memphis). $20. 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. – P.B.