Backstreet Boys are back ... in Austin, with summer stop at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

The Backstreet Boys released their 10th studio album, "DNA," in 2019, planning an accompanying tour that a news release describes as their biggest outing in 18 years.

We all know what happened next.

Now, the boys (who, incidentally, are in their 40s these days) will hit the road again to finish what they started.

The "DNA" world tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Friday. On Tuesday, the band announced a handful of additional tour dates, including an Austin stop on June 13 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The band also released the first episode of a new docuseries about the tour. They will be releasing additional episodes on the band's YouTube channel.

More:Machine Gun Kelly, James Taylor, and Roger Waters will play Austin's Moody Center in 2022

The Backstreet Boys' last Austin gig was a 2018 stop at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.