Diana Ross, Bon Iver, 311, the Darkness and more live music in Austin

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 31 to April 6.

Thursday

Silvana Estrada at Far Out Lounge. Everything is suddenly taking off in a big way for Estrada, a 24-year-old Mexican singer. Daughter of two instrument-makers from Veracruz, Estrada studied at a university jazz conservatory near her hometown, then released a couple of projects collaborating with world-renowned guitarist Charlie Hunter. In January, prominent indie label Glassnote issued “Marchita,” her full-length solo debut of original Spanish-language songs that combine her love of jazz with traditional Mexican folk styles. Major media outlets including NPR and The New York Times have written feature stories about her new album, and she recorded a fascinating Tiny Desk concert for NPR from her parents’ luthier workshop. $12-$15 (tickets for the originally scheduled Feb. 3 show will be honored). 7 p.m. doors. thefaroutaustin.com. — P.B.

Friday-Saturday

Bon Iver at Waterloo Park. If astute lyricism, exquisite songcraft and wounded falsetto are your bag, the artist aka Justin Vernon is here for you. “Time to gather up again,” an October post on the artist’s Twitter account declared, announcing dates for his first tour since the pandemic began. The two-night stand in Austin is the second stop on the tour, so expect Vernon’s ornate compositions to shimmer with gratitude as he returns to the stage. Dijon opens. $92.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. waterloogreenway.org. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Diana Ross at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The original diva, Diana Ross, will grace Austin with her presence at a special concert benefiting the Austin Child Guidance Center. The Motown legend — who used her girl group, the Supremes, to springboard into an iconic pop career — is 77. The Austin appearance is one of two U.S. appearances she has listed on her website for 2022. In June, she heads abroad for the European leg of the "Thank You" tour, supporting her 25th studio album that was released in 2021. This show raises funds for the Austin nonprofit that provides mental health care for children and families who might not be able to afford treatment elsewhere. Jordan Matthew Young opens. $32.50-$182.50. 8 p.m. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

Latto at Emo’s. The platinum-selling Atlanta rapper who declared herself "Queen of Da Souf" on her 2020 debut album headlines the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Also on the bill are “Material Girl” meme king Saucy Santana and Georgia rapper Kali. $30. 7 p.m. emosaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Buda's Birthday with Jamestown Revival and more at Buda Amphitheater. Once a sleepy little suburb south of Austin, Buda doubled in population over the past decade. It's still fairly small at around 15,000 people, but there's enough going on for the city to mark its 1880s origins with this free all-day event. After a parade and a celebration of local luminaries, live music begins at 3 p.m. with Money Chicha, followed by W.C. Clark at 5 p.m. and Jamestown Revival at 7 p.m. budaamphitheater.com/budasbirthday. — P.B.

Sunday

311 at Stubb’s. Formed in 1988 and featuring the same five members since 1992, eclectic rockers 311 are probably the biggest band ever to emerge from Nebraska (though Bright Eyes and Mannheim Steamroller might put up a fight). They’ve released more than a dozen albums, most recently 2019’s “Voyager.” Across their 30-year recording career, they’ve blended elements of metal, funk, reggae, hip-hop and more into their signature sound. The Unlikely Candidates open. $45-$50. 6:30 p.m. doors. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.

Monday

Songwriters’ open mic at Cactus Cafe. Back in action after a nearly two-year hiatus, the storied listening room in the Texas Union building on the University of Texas campus is booking only occasional concerts so far. But its open-mic night, which dates back to the venue’s 1980s glory days, has resumed as a weekly event. Open mics naturally tend to be hit-and-miss affairs musically, but they’re an important outlet for a music community, especially one with the kind of deep songwriting roots that Austin boasts. Free. 7:30 p.m. cactuscafe.org. — P.B

Tuesday

The Darkness at Mohawk outdoor. Led by brothers Dan and Justin Hawkins, British glam-rock band the Darkness came on like a freight train with their 2003 debut album “Permission to Land,” quickly earning a reputation as an incendiary live act. They burned so brightly that they were done a few years later, but a 2011 reunion has stuck, leading to five more albums, including last year’s “Motorheart.” The Dead Deads open. $27. 6:30 p.m. mohawkaustin.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Mastersons, Whitmore Sisters at 04 Center. It’s a double-duty night for violinist and singer-songwriter Eleanor Whitmore, who’s made richly melodic Americana music with her husband, Chris Masterson, for many years as the Mastersons. During pandemic downtime, Eleanor teamed up with her sister, Austin’s Bonnie Whitmore, for an enchanting duo album titled “Ghost Stories” that Masterson produced. $15-$35. 7 p.m. 04center.com. — P.B.