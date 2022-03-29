Green Day and Ed Sheeran will play during Formula One weekend in Austin; here's how to go

The Formula One Aramco U.S. Grand Prix speeds into Austin on Oct. 22-24 for three days of racing at Circuit of the Americas. On Tuesday, race organizers announced concerts featuring 1990s pop-punk phenom Green Day and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran as part of the weekend's festivities.

The "American Idiot" rockers will kick off a lineup of more than 20 bands on the track's Germania Insurance Super Stage on Friday night.

The following night, international superstar (and headliner of your cousin's wedding playlist) Sheeran will perform.

According to a news release about the event, race organizers saw "extraordinary demand," and general admission and seated tickets sold out swiftly when they were released earlier this year.

Now, organizers will release a limited number of single-day general admission tickets for the first two days of F1 weekend. Those tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday at circuitoftheamericas.com/f1/tickets.

Friday tickets cost $59 and Saturday tickets will be $129. All reserved seat and general admission tickets purchased from Circuit of the Americas include concert access to the Super Stage lawn.

In early years, F1 race weekend in Austin also included a post-race concert on Sunday, but race organizers have shifted entertainment to Friday and Saturday over the past few years. Past Formula One headliners include Taylor Swift, Elton John and Britney Spears.