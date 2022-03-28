Florence + The Machine, Roxy Music coming to UT Austin's new Moody Center this fall

The hits keep coming for the Moody Center, which opens next month on the University of Texas campus and has lined up more than two dozen concerts this spring, summer and fall. The latest additions are two English rock bands appearing in September: Roxy Music on Sept. 21 and Florence + The Machine on Sept. 27.

Tickets to Florence + The Machine, with opening act Yves Tumor, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets to Roxy Music, with St. Vincent opening, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 4. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Tickets will be sold by Ticketmaster via moodycenteratx.com.

Florence + The Machine will be touring behind "Dance Fever," a new album due out May 13. It's the first release since 2018's "High as Hope" for singer-songwriter Florence Welch's band and fifth since the 2009 debut "Lungs."

The concert marks the group's first local appearance since a 2016 taping of the "Austin City Limits" TV show. Florence + The Machine also played a headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2015.

Roxy Music, which formed in the early 1970s and released eight influential albums before splitting in the '80s, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. The band, sans co-founder Brian Eno, reunited in 2001 and has done occasional reunion tours for the past two decades, but has not played Austin since a 1976 show at Armadillo World Headquarters.