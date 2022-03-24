Original diva Diana Ross to headline benefit concert for Austin Child Guidance Center

The original diva, Diana Ross, will grace Austin with her presence at a special concert benefiting the Austin Child Guidance Center at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on April 2. The Motown legend — who used her girl group, the Supremes, to springboard an iconic pop career — is 77. The Austin appearance is one of two 2022 U.S. shows she has listed on her website. In June, she heads abroad for the European leg of the "Thank You" tour, supporting her 25th studio album, which was released in 2021. Tickets to the show start at $32.50 and are on sale now.

In 1964, the Supremes became the first girl group to log five consecutive No. 1 hits on the pop charts. They were the first girl group to repeatedly sell a million records, earning almost a dozen gold records. They were the glamour girls of their era and in 2019, Ross' bandmate Mary Wilson told the Statesman that the impact of their achievements was “probably magnified because Black wasn’t beautiful yet.”

It gave young girls something to look up to “for once in the life of Black community,” Wilson said. This show also aims to help young people by raising money for the nonprofit ACGC, which provides mental health care for children and families who might not be able to afford treatment elsewhere.

Earlier in the day, the ACGC will host a family festival at the Circuit of the Americas' in-house amusement park COTALand. That portion of the event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes music, games and amusement rides. Unlimited ride tickets are $25 for 16 and up, $10 for ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and under.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. with an opening set from Jordan Matthew Young.

More information.