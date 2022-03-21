Machine Gun Kelly, James Taylor, and Roger Waters will play Austin's Moody Center in 2022

We're now less than a month away from the unveiling of the University of Texas' new Moody Center, which will replace the Erwin Center as the city's primary arena venue for music and college basketball. Concerts have been added at a rapid pace in recent weeks, and here's three more: Machine Gun Kelly on June 8, James Taylor on July 22, and Roger Waters on Oct. 6.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. No opening acts are set for Taylor and Waters; Blackbear and Iann Dior will open for Machine Gun Kelly.

This will be the first Austin concert in a decade for Waters, the singer for legendary British band Pink Floyd. Taylor has been here more recently, playing the Erwin Center in 2019 and 2016 as well as taping the "Austin City Limits" TV show at ACL Live in 2015. Kelly played the Austin City Limits Music Festival last fall.

The Moody Center's first concerts are April 20-21 with John Mayer. The venue's first month also features Bon Jovi (April 23), Justin Bieber (April 27), George Strait and Willie Nelson (April 29-30), the Who (May 3), the iHeartCountry Festival (May 7), the Dave Matthews Band (May 11) and the Eagles (May 19-20).

Prominent music industry executive Irving Azoff, part of the development team that built the Moody for UT, told us in 2021 that he believes the new arena "is going to be one of the top 10 concert venues in the country." Its bookers are aiming to triple the Erwin Center's typical annual total of around 50 concerts.

So far, the Moody had announced 30 events in 2022. Highlights include Jack White (May 25), Jimmy Buffett (June 11), Andrea Bocelli (June 22), Leon Bridges (Aug. 6), the Lumineers (Aug. 20), Swedish House Mafia (Aug. 25), the Killers (Sept. 9), Iron Maiden (Sept. 13), Alan Jackson (Sept. 16), Shawn Mendes (Oct. 3) and the Black Keys (Oct. 17).