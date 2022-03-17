Grey DeLisle on voicing a 'Simpsons' character, music, and her standup comedy act at SXSW

Perhaps you first became familiar with Grey DeLisle when she was the voice of Emily Elizabeth in the PBS animated children’s program “Clifford the Big Red Dog” two decades ago. She's done a lot of voice-acting; more recently, she took over the voice-role of Martin Prince on "The Simpsons."

Or you may have heard the handful of singer-songwriter albums she released shortly thereafter. Renowned Americana label Sugar Hill Records released her albums "The Graceful Ghost" and "Iron Flowers" in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

If you follow DeLisle’s frequently hilarious Twitter feed, though, you’ll know that lately she’s been pursuing stand-up comedy. She did a comedy special for Amazon Prime a few years ago, and will partly be doing comedy as part of her appearance at South by Southwest.

Thursday evening at Lamberts, DeLisle will be onstage at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., hosting an Americana-oriented music showcase and serving up brief comedy interludes between sets. She'll work some music into the evening as well.

We sat down with DeLisle on Wednesday afternoon to chat about her music, her comedy, her voice-acting, the impressive Los Angeles art exhibits of her teenage son Tex, and more.