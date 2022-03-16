This might trip you out big time: The Wisdome wows SXSW-goes with visuals, music, more

"This is the strangest gig I've ever played, but I kind of love it," Austin musician Pat Byrne said from the stage of the Wisdome, which has been wowing South by Southwest festgoers this week with its three dome-shaped structures that come alive with high-tech projections on their ceilings.

Located at the southeast corner of Fourth and Red River streets just east of the Convention Center, the SXSW pop-up installation offers a sample of the permanent Wisdome in Los Angeles. Described as "the world’s first immersive entertainment theme park" on its website, the L.A. Wisdome features "interactive, multi-dimensional, experiential entertainment using projection-mapping, VR, AR, XR, holograms, immersive audio and other cutting-edge technologies."

That's a lot to take in, but SXSW's dovetailing of tech and entertainment is a perfect place to take it in. Visitors kicked back in the smaller domes to experience meditative light shows, while others watched a fascinating musician named Sonic Butterfly perform on a harmonized wire contraption apparently based on composer Ellen Fullman's famous Long String instrument.

Byrne's 7 p.m. performance in the largest dome was delayed by an extended soundcheck, but once he and his five-piece band got going, the combination of music and psychedelic overhead projections was fascinating.

It's possible this isn't something you haven't already seen at some sort of Pink Floyd laser light show in an Imax theater. But having never seen a Pink Floyd laser light show in an Imax theater, I can't say for sure. What I can say is that this thing tripped me out big-time.

Other programming at the Wisdome this week will feature yoga, panels and seminars, "sound baths" and film screenings. Grammy-winning violinist Lily Haydn will perform Wednesday at 5 p.m. The full schedule of events is at wisdomeaustin.com.