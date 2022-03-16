Charlie Sexton, Jackie Venson, others to join Ukrainian musician at SXSW

Austin musicians Charlie Sexton, Jackie Venson and others will join Ukrainian musician Oleksandra Zaritska at an "Austin Stands With Ukraine" official South by Southwest showcase on Saturday at Speakeasy.

Plans for the show came together quickly when Zaritska's band, Kazka, was not able to travel together to the United States for a planned SXSW show because her two male bandmates were not able to travel amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Local acts Ghost Woles and Chief Cleopatra also are on the bill, with more to be announced. Co-sponsors of the event include the Texas Music Office and the Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies at the University of Texas. Both have employees who worked on arranging the event.

Update: Zaritska was scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. Wednesday on SXSW's International Day Stage at Brush Square Park across from the Convention Center. That set was canceled after travel delays. SXSW officials say they are working to schedule a new time.