Willie Nelson birthday tribute will feature Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, more

Willie Nelson turns 89 on April 29, but the celebration will last for days. In addition to previously announced concerts April 29-30 at the University of Texas' new Moody Center with George Strait, there's now a May 1 event at Willie's Luck TX ranch just west of Austin that will feature host Bruce Robison plus guests including Robert Earl Keen and Ray Wylie Hubbard paying tribute to the Texas legend.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via luckpresents.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Joining Robison, Keen and Hubbard on the bill is Vincent Neil Emerson, with more additions to the lineup expected. There's no official word on whether Nelson himself will appear or perform, but he currently has no other concert commitments on May 1.

Nelson previously announced three upcoming performances at Luck, on March 20, March 26 and April 2. Those are in addition to his March 17 Luck Reunion mini-festival, which also will include performances by dozens of artists in town next week for South by Southwest.

Nelson's new album, "A Beautiful Time," comes out April 29 on Sony Legacy. It features a mix of new original material plus covers including the Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends" and Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song."