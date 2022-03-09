Not going to SXSW? Check out Hotel Vegas anniversary, Bob Dylan, Alt-J, Gang of Four

Here are our top non-SXSW picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 10-16. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols.

Thursday

Hotel Vegas 11th anniversary bash. Eleven years ago, a couple of Austin music lifers opened an East Austin dive that has since nurtured some of the city’s best garage punk, psych pop and indie rock. After two years of cautious programming due to the pandemic, the club is hosting a blowout bash with 11 bands, 11 DJs and 11 comedians. There’s also a drag show, screen printing (free tees for the first 111 guests) and vendors. The stacked lineup includes A Giant Dog, Ringo Deathstarr, Sailor Poon, Borzoi, Pleasure Venom and more. Free. Doors at 4 p.m. texashotelvegas.com. — D.S.S.

TWRP, Rich Aucoin at Empire. After multiple reschedules, including a canceled Free Week 2022 gig, the Canadian synth-rockers formerly known as Tupper Ware Remix Party finally land in Austin. Austin’s premiere indie booking agency, Resound, and Empire’s team, Heard Presents, had planned to use this show to launch the rebranded and relocated Parish (opening soon in the old North Door space) but instead opted to move it over to Empire and make it a free show. Canadian indie-rocker Rich Aucoin opens. 8 p.m. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

“Pianorama” fundraiser for HOME at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. Legendary Austin musician Marcia Ball and longtime local booking agent Nancy Coplin share a birthday, and they’ll celebrate together to benefit Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, an organization they co-founded to help aging area musicians pay for basic living expenses. The main event is a piano free-for-all featuring Ball, Red Young, Floyd Domino, Nick Connolly and Johnny Nicholas; also on the bill is the Zack Morgan Band with Tje Austin and Miggy Milla. $40-$120. 7 p.m. homeaustin.org. — P.B.

Saturday

Alt-J at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The first show of the year for the outdoor amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas features the Grammy-nominated British indie-rock band, which broke big with its 2014 top-5 album, “This Is All Yours. This tour will focus on the band’s fourth album, “The Dream,” which came out last month. Portugal the Man and Sir Chloe open. $29.50-$79.50. 7 p.m. germaniaamp.com. — P.B.

Monday

Gang of Four at Mohawk. Formed in England in 1976, Gang of Four was among the most influential first-wave punk bands, renowned for its eclectic sound and sociopolitical lyrics. Co-founding guitarist Andy Gill died two years ago, but singer Jon King and Hugo Burnham return from the original lineup for this tour, joined by early ’80s bassist Sara Lee and recent recruit David Pajo on guitar. $29.50. 7 p.m. mohawkaustin.com. — P.B.

Swollen Circus at C-Boy’s. Started at Hole in the Wall in the 1990s by local songwriter-journalist Michael Hall and Silos leader Walter Salas-Humara as an unofficial welcome-party for their many musician pals coming to SXSW, the Swollen Circus is a rare survivor from those early days. Salas-Humara won’t be there this year, but Hall and his band, the Wild Seeds, will play, along with Michael Fracasso, Kathy McCarty, the Fighting Brothers McCarthy, Hilary York, Living Pins, Transgressors, Sugar Ransom and Rotten Mangos. $10. 9 p.m. cboys.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Bob Dylan at Bass Concert Hall. At 80, living legend Dylan seems as musically active as ever. Last year saw the release of "Rough and Rowdy Ways," which included the longest song he's ever released, the nearly 17-minute "Murder Most Foul." Dylan hit the road again in the fall, after nearly two years off during the pandemic. He's been playing most of the new album, plus a scattered assortment of songs from his, uh, considerable repertoire. Austin's Charlie Sexton is no longer in the band, but ace Nashville guitarist Doug Lancio has been added, along with renowned drummer Charley Drayton. $59.50-$129.50. 8 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — P.B.