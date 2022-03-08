Beck to play Austin benefit for Equality Texas, Transgender Education Network during SXSW

Acclaimed indie rocker Beck will deliver a keynote address at the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 18. The following night, the sound innovator, who is a 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, will perform a solo acoustic show at ACL Live.

The show will be open to those with SXSW badges and wristbands. In addition, the venue is selling a limited number of tickets that will benefit two organizations working for LGBTQ rights in Texas. The beneficiaries are Equality Texas and Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Tickets to the show go on sale Wednesday at noon. More information.

Another SXSW keynote speaker, Michelle Zauner, also just added an official showcase with her band Japanese Breakfast, at midnight March 16 at 3Ten. That show is open to badges and wristbands only; given the small size of the venue, it's unlikely wristband-holders will get in. Japanese Breakfast's other previously announced performance is a non-SXSW set on March 17 at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion in Spicewood.

Also announced Tuesday morning, though not part of SXSW, is a Saturday show at Antone's with Austin indie band Spoon, celebrating their acclaimed new album "Lucifer on the Sofa" released last month.

As with a surprise show last summer at the Mohawk, fans will need to buy tickets in-person. The Antone's box office opens at noon Tuesday. Tickets are $30 and are non-transferable, with a two-ticket limit per person. More information.