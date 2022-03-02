On the ranch again? Willie Nelson adds three shows at his Luck TX property near Austin

If you'd wanted to go to the sold-out Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson's Luck TX ranch in Spicewood but didn't get tickets, here's an alternative: Nelson has just announced three more shows at the outdoor venue, on March 20, March 26 and April 2.

Tickets, $59.50-$230, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via luckpresents.com, with a presale event at 10 a.m. Thursday for Nelson's fan club members. Options include two premium levels and general admission, with add-ons available for camping, parking and a round-trip shuttle from Austin.

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., with 5:30 p.m. doors. No opening acts are scheduled.

The shows are part of a ramped-up schedule of events at Luck TX, a sprawling property about 45 minutes from downtown Austin. The grounds include an Old West-style town created as a movie set for Nelson's 1986 film "Red Headed Stranger," as well as spacious fields for his horses.

Though the March 17 Luck Reunion — an annual mini-festival around the dates of South by Southwest that this year will include performances by Japanese Breakfast, Charley Crockett and dozens more — is sold out, tickets are still available for concerts on March 18 with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and March 19 with Shakey Graves. Also scheduled is an April 29 date with Modest Mouse.

Nelson also is scheduled to perform in Austin on April 29-30 with George Strait as part of the grand opening celebration for the University of Texas' new Moody Center arena.