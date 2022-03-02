Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On the ranch again? Willie Nelson adds three shows at his Luck TX property near Austin

Peter Blackstock
Austin 360

If you'd wanted to go to the sold-out Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson's Luck TX ranch in Spicewood but didn't get tickets, here's an alternative: Nelson has just announced three more shows at the outdoor venue, on March 20, March 26 and April 2.

Tickets, $59.50-$230, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via luckpresents.com, with a presale event at 10 a.m. Thursday for Nelson's fan club members. Options include two premium levels and general admission, with add-ons available for camping, parking and a round-trip shuttle from Austin.

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., with 5:30 p.m. doors. No opening acts are scheduled.

Related:Willie Nelson to release new album, 'A Beautiful Time,' in April

The shows are part of a ramped-up schedule of events at Luck TX, a sprawling property about 45 minutes from downtown Austin. The grounds include an Old West-style town created as a movie set for Nelson's 1986 film "Red Headed Stranger," as well as spacious fields for his horses.

Willie Nelson has added three shows at his Luck TX ranch in March 20, March 26 and April 2.

Though the March 17 Luck Reunion — an annual mini-festival around the dates of South by Southwest that this year will include performances by Japanese Breakfast, Charley Crockett and dozens more — is sold out, tickets are still available for concerts on March 18 with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and March 19 with Shakey Graves. Also scheduled is an April 29 date with Modest Mouse.

Related:Our review of the 2019 Luck Reunion

Nelson also is scheduled to perform in Austin on April 29-30 with George Strait as part of the grand opening celebration for the University of Texas' new Moody Center arena.