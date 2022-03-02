Jeff Tweedy, Nick Cave, Marina, Sara Hickman and more live music in Austin

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 3-9. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

Jeff Tweedy at Paramount Theatre. You may know him from Wilco, the band he’s led for almost three decades that was inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame last fall. Tweedy also has played that storied PBS program under his own name (in 2014), and he’s been increasingly active with solo projects outside of the band in recent years. His latest, “Love Is the King,” came out in 2020. Yes, he’ll probably toss a couple of your Wilco favorites into the encore, but with four solo records to draw from now (plus 2014’s “Sukierae” with his son, Spencer), expect a set that goes beyond his band. Claire Rousay opens. $42-$85. 7:30 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Friday

Marina, Pussy Riot at ACL Live. “Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land,” the latest from the Welsh singer formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, is a sweeping pop saga, equal parts bold statement piece and breakup album. Marina confronts global warming, centuries of misogyny and the dark side of the American dream. Then, with a suite of withering farewells, she beckons jilted lovers to step into their power. Art-punk collective Pussy Riot, whose members went to jail for fighting oppression in their native Russia, will open. Technically sold out. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.

Fastball, Nuevo at Haute Spot. Almost a quarter-century after “The Way” brought them to national prominence, Austin rockers Fastball are not only still a going concern, they’re on a major upswing. ICYMI: 2017’s “Step Into Light” brought them back from an eight-year recording hiatus, and they quickly followed with 2019’s “The Help Machine,” arguably the best album of their career. Arrive early to Cedar Park’s exemplary new outdoor venue for opening act Nuevo, whose Latin soul-styled debut album was among Austin’s best releases of 2021. $24.50-$32.50 ($5-$15 parking). 8 p.m. hautspotvenue.com. — P.B.

Abhi the Nomad, Khary at Scoot Inn. On his latest, “Abhi vs. the Universe,” the globe-trotting, Austin-based emcee delivered Austin’s answer to the Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak collab Silk Sonic. The buoyant and blazed collection cuts introspective lyricism with exuberant funk. Rapper Khary from Providence, Rhode Island, opens. $23-$27. 7 p.m. scootinnaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Sara Hickman at 04 Center. It seems we can safely say that Hickman, an Austin singer-songwriter who served as the official Texas State Musician in 2010, is out of the retirement from music that she imposed upon herself a few years ago. A marathon livestream event shortly after the pandemic began may have been a catalyzing moment, or perhaps she just needed time away to appreciate playing again. She admitted in a recent social media post that “I was really burnt out” from decades of recording and performing, but she went on to say she “having so much fun again” with a band she calls the #5 Machine. $20-$50. 8 p.m. 04center.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Nth Power at Antone’s. At 78, New Orleans guitarist Washington now qualifies as an elder statesman of the blues. After many years in Johnny Adams’ band, Washington began releasing his own records in the 1980s, recording for respected labels such as Rounder, Point Blank and Bullseye Blues before influential Anti-Records issued his 2018 album “My Future Is My Past.” Also from New Orleans is soul-rock trio the Nth Power, whose drummer, Nikki Glaspie, recently relocated to Austin and previously played with Beyoncé. $20. 9 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday-Sunday

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis at ACL Live. Austin’s a long way from Cave’s native Australia, but the famously dramatic singer-songwriter has managed to visit fairly regularly in recent years. He taped “Austin City Limits” at this same venue in 2014, then returned for two nights with his band the Bad Seeds in 2019. This time through, he and Bad Seeds bandmate Ellis will be focusing on songs from “Carnage,” their 2021 duo album. $79.50-$154.50. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Tuesday

Enjambre at Mohawk. The California-based, Mexico-raised four-piece opens their first English-language EP with “Delorean,” a schmaltzy ode to Marty McFly’s time-traveling ride in “Back to the Future.” The song ebbs and flows on warm retro riffs, breaking occasionally for singer Luis Humberto Navejas to let his vocals soar. Navejas told Spin his popular rock-en-Español outfit considers the United States their second home. Trapped at home for a year during the pandemic, they finally had time to express this side of their identity. Andria Rose opens. $25. 6:30 p.m. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Wednesday

Temptations, Four Tops at Bass Concert Hall. Not many singing groups from Motown’s classic era were bigger than these two Detroit titans. The Temps took Smokey Robinson’s “My Girl” to No. 1 in 1964 and continued rolling out radio hits through the 1970s with chart-toppers such as “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Native Texan Otis Williams is the sole surviving original member, but expect the current lineup to deliver a set full of classics. It’s a similar deal for the Four Tops, as original member Abdul “Duke” Fakir will lead a cast of more recent additions through 1960s-'70s smashes such as “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got).” $39.50 - $79.50. 7:30 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — P.B.

Texas Radio Live with Ben Jones at Guero’s. Best known as half of the duo Beat Root Revival, English expat Jones has a solo album, “Souvenir,” coming later this month that further documents his overflow of talent as a songwriter, singer and instrumentalist. This weekly outdoor show sponsored by Sun Radio has been one of Austin’s best live music traditions of the past decade; if you can’t attend in-person, it airs live on the station as well. $10 suggested donation. 7-8 p.m. sunradio.com. — P.B.