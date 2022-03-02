Free SXSW shows at Auditorium Shores include Golden Dawn Arkestra, Mt. Joy and Sammy Hagar

South by Southwest on Wednesday announced the lineups for this year's free concerts at Auditorium Shores and, well, the kick-off night on March 17 looks fantastic. The show, headlined by art-jazz powerhouse Golden Dawn Arkestra, features a who's who of our favorite locals. Rockers Heartless Bastards, post hardcore outfit Trail of Dead, explosive psych rockers Kalu and the Electric Joint and classic country crooner Croy and the Boys will all perform.

The series continues on March 18 with (checks notes) Sammy Hagar. The former lead singer of glam-metal act Van Halen who is not David Lee Roth will be playing with the Circle, a self-professed supergroup that includes Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and who regularly fills in on Zep reunion gigs, and longtime Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony. Also on the bill that night are the Warning, the Dumes, and Jane N' the Jungle.

Folk rockers Mt. Joy will close out the series on March 19 alongside Houndmouth. There are several artists still to be announced on the bill for that one.

Gates open at 4 p.m. each night, with music beginning at 5. The shows are free and open to the public.

SXSW kicks off on March 11 and runs through March 20.