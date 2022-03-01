Beto O'Rourke, Michelle Zauner, Pete Buttigieg, Ron Howard added to SXSW 2022 lineup

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, acclaimed author/musician Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, and Oscar-winning director Ron Howard will speak at South by Southwest this month, the conference and festival announced Tuesday as part of an extensive list of additions to the lineup.

Also in the speaker mix for SXSW, which runs March 11-20, are Oscar-nominated, Austin-based filmmaker Richard Linklater, whose "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood" will premiere at SXSW Film; journalist Audie Cornish, former "All Things Considered" co-host for NPR; Pod Save America podcast co-host Jon Favreau; renowned chef and best-selling author Alison Roman; and activist Ju'Niyah Palmer, sister of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers in a botched raid on her home in 2020.

O'Rourke will have a conversation with Texas Tribune CEO and co-founder Evan Smith. In addition to Buttigieg and previously announced Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh also will appear at SXSW, to make for a strong presence in Austin by Biden cabinet secretaries.

A few high-profile new additions to the lineup will be appearing virtually, including legendary British musician/producer Brian Eno, Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" actor/writerBrett Goldstein with fellow cast member Brendan Hunt, and actress/director Gillian Jacobs with "Community" co-star Joel McHale.

SXSW also unveiled the lineup for its comedy festival, which will feature Monty Python co-founder John Cleese and daughter Camilla Cleese, as well as Jim Gaffigan, Punkie Johnson, Mitra Jouhari, Liza Treyger, Vanessa Gonzalez, Matt Besser, Bonnie McFarlane, Byron Bowers, Yamaneika Saunders, Dulcé Sloan, Nick Thune, Ricky Velez, Bruce McCulloch and others. In addition, founding members of Canadian comedy troupe Kids in the Hall will discuss the Amazon Original documentary about their work that's premiering at the SXSW Film Festival.

Zauner, who's performing at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion just outside of Austin on March 17, was one of four new keynotes announced, joining a music keynote lineup that already includes major artists Beck and Lizzo. Also delivering keynotes will be music industry executive Nabil Ayers; Nobel Peace Prize-winning Filipino journalist and author Maria Ressa; and a dual session with MediaLink founder/CEO Michael E. Kassan and Candle Media founder/co-CEO Kevin Mayer.

Other notable additions renowned musicians Nathaniel Rateliff, Sebastian Bach and Beatriz Luengo; Princeton University professor of African American Studies Ruha Benjamin; and New York Times "Together Apart" podcast host and executive producer Priya Parker, who will be SXSW's opening speaker. Parker appeared as part of last year's virtual SXSW.

See the full list of additions at sxsw.com.