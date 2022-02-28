Japanese band CHAI rocked ACL Live with floofy pink fury. Then their costumes were stolen.

From the balcony at ACL Live, the exuberant Japanese band CHAI looked like hurricane-swept jellyfish. They spun around the stage in iridescent cloaks to a barrage of electronic bleeps and bloops at the top of their fantastic opening set for singer Mitski's sold-out show on Saturday. When the cloaks came off, the four women were adorned with voluminous clouds of cotton candy taffeta. They proceeded to rock an ecstatic crowd with floofy pink fury.

On Sunday, the band took to social media to report that a trailer that contained theircostumes, plus all the band's merchandise, was stolen.

According to a statement on a GoFundMe page started by AJ Faber, much of the band's equipment was stored in their van cargo hold, so they will be able to continue the tour. (Faber is identified on LinkedIn as tour manager for Mitski.) But, a statement reads, the trailer contained wardrobe items; GoPro and office equipment; and all of the band's merchandise.

"Anyone who knows how it is to be an opening band knows that that’s how you make all your money. They are distraught," Faber said in the statement.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the campaign had raised a little over $13,000 of its $50,000 target.

CHAI is scheduled to return to Austin on March 18 for an appearance at 3Ten, ACL Live's small sister venue, as part of the South by Southwest Music Festival.