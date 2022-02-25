Warm up for SXSW with Feed the Peace Awards, Austin Music Awards
Two prominent annual galas, the Feed the Peace Awards and the Austin Music Awards, prime the pump for South by Southwest with concert events featuring performances from a broad range of local acts.
Sunday’s Feed the Peace Awards at the Paramount Theatre will feature performances by Marcia Ball with Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King; Jimmie Dale Gilmore with John Doe; Bob Schneider; the Lost Gonzo Band; and Folk Uke. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show are $35-$100 at austintheatre.org.
This will be the last major fundraiser for the Nobelity Project, a nonprofit started by Turk and Christy Pipkin in 2006 while they were working on a social-activism documentary film that involved Nobel laureates including Desmond Tutu and Steven Weinberg. “We’re going to keep the work going for a while longer without spending time and money on events,” Turk Pipkin said.
More:An interview with Nobelity Project founders Turk and Christy Pipkin
Nobelity’s educational and environmental undertakings have included building schools and facilities for students in Kenya; a social-impact film program in Texas schools; an initiative with fellow local nonprofit CapCityKids for students experiencing homelessness; and the replanting of trees in Bastrop State Park.
Also coming up: On Tuesday, the Austin Music Awards at Emo’s will feature performances by Sir Woman; Deezie Brown; Money Chicha with Gina Chavez and Kiko Villamizar; the Greyhounds with Carolyn Wonderland; and more. Tickets to the 7:55 p.m. show are $25 via emosaustin.com. All ticket proceeds go to the SIMS Foundation.
More:Kiko Villamizar is building an international cumbia hub in Austin
Additional segments include tributes to Austin-raised folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who died in 2021, and Texas country troubadour James Hand, who died in 2020. Little Mazarn will perform the Griffith tribute; the Hand segment will feature Beth Chrisman, Corey Baum, Jake Penrod and Speedy Sparks. Also on the bill is up-and-coming local group We Don’t Ride Llamas.