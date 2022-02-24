Austin festival SXSW condemns Gov. Greg Abbott order to treat transgender care as child abuse

Organizers of South by Southwest on Wednesday denounced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order requiring the state's child welfare agency to treat gender-affirming care for young transgender Texans as child abuse.

“SXSW stands against discriminatory legislation and supports the LGBTQ+ community," a spokesperson for SXSW told the American-Statesman. "The governor’s latest directive puts trans children in harm's way once again, and we unequivocally condemn this action."

The statement comes just two weeks before SXSW — a world-renowned Austin conference and festival that brings major technology, politics, music and film luminaries to Central Texas every year — will dominate the city's downtown area. The event, long a major economic driver for Austin, is making its in-person return March 11-20, after two years of virtual pivots because of the pandemic.

SXSW has presented LGBTQ rights activists as part of its lineup in past years. For 2022, such high-profile guests include "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness and writer/artist Alok Vaid-Menon, who will appear together at a March 14 session. This year's music festival also includes Papazian, a Lebanese musician known for speaking out about gay and trans rights.

As part of the film festival, SXSW will present "Mama Bears," a documentary directed by Daresha Kyi. Austin activists Kimberly and Kai Shappley are featured in the movie about women raised in conservative, evangelical Christian ideology who reshape their lives to support their children in the LGBTQ community.

Also on the SXSW schedule for 2022: A March 11 panel titled "Addressing Our Transgender Health Crisis" that will "survey the landscape and propose concrete ways in which health systems, policy makers, and other interested parties can work together to make sure at-risk transgender patients receive the care they need and deserve," according to the panel description.

SXSW issued a similar statement last fall, when the Texas Legislature passed both the nation's most restrictive abortion ban and a bill that limited voting rights.

At that time, SXSW organizers noted that they had no plans to leave Austin over disagreements with state regulations. They reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

"We are often asked to leave the state when issues arise, but Texas is our home," SXSW's statement this week continued. "It is a state where the major population centers are Democratic, and Austin has always stood for progressive values. Moving SXSW out of Texas would damage Austin more than it would the state.

"Austin is part of SXSW’s DNA, and we intend to stay and fight, and to continue to use our platform to further the progression of human rights.”

Abbott's move on Tuesday came one day after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a written opinion defining gender-affirming care as child abuse under state laws. Months ago, Texas lawmakers also considered but did not pass similar bills.

Advocacy groups for transgender families and prosecutors in some of the state's largest counties have decried Abbott's order. The Texas Pediatric Society, Texas Medical Association and Texas Academy of Family Physicians opposed last year's legislative efforts to limit gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, which doctors described as reversible medication that delays the onset of physical changes to allow time for transgender Texans to consider more permanent options.

Chuck Lindell contributed to this report.