Foo Fighters lead a stacked 'Austin City Limits' taping lineup this spring

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters will return to ACL Live for their third taping of "Austin City Limits" on April 27, one of four spring tapings that the iconic PBS television program announced Tuesday.

Also booked to kick off the show's 48th season are two current Grammy nominees for best new artist: British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks on April 11 and Michelle Zauner's indie outfit Japanese Breakfast on April 20. Both are taping "Austin City Limits" for the first time, though Zauner was a guest of Wilco at last year's ACL Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Rising star Cimafunk, aka Erik Iglesias Rodríguez, rounds out the first batch of tapings. His eclectic music infuses American funk and soul with Latin and African styles and rhythms. This will be his "Austin City Limits" debut.

Public ticket giveaways for the tapings, held at ACL Live, will be announced via the program's website and social media accounts about a week before each taping. There's no word yet on whether some or all of the tapings will be livestreamed.

Foo Fighters previously taped "Austin City Limits" in 2008 and 2014. Led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, who published a memoir last year, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. The group's 10th album, "Medicine at Midnight," came out last year.

"Collapsed in Sunbeams," the 2021 debut album from 21-year-old Parks, won Britain's prestigious Mercury Prize. It's also nominated for best alternative music album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Also nominated in the same category is "Jubilee," the third album from Japanese Breakfast. It follows a handful of albums and EPs released over the past decade. Japanese Breakfast performed at Austin's Levitation fest last fall and appeared at South by Southwest in 2019 and Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2018. Zauner's 2021 memoir, "Crying in H Mart," is a New York Times best seller.

Also at SXSW 2019 was Cimafunk, whose second album, "El Alimento," came out in October and earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPR and other outlets. Rodríguez, who'll turn 23 in April, first rose to prominence in Cuba with his 2018 hit "Me Voy."