Health Alliance for Austin Musicians gets its 'first-ever permanent home' in South Austin

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians will soon have a new headquarters at 3036 South First St.

HAAM Board members and staffers offered tours on Wednesday morning of the 7,134-square-foot space, which the nonprofit purchased a year ago and is remodeling with plans to move in later this year.

The building, which formerly housed the offices of Foundation Communities, will give HAAM "our first-ever permanent home," said Heather Ladage, the board chair and one of several speakers at Wednesday's groundbreaking event.

HAAM currently shares office space with fellow music-industry nonprofit the SIMS Foundation in a building on South Lamar Boulevard owned by Austin music philanthropist Gary Keller.

A gift of nearly $2.7 million from the family of the late HAAM founder Robin Shivers and her husband, Bud Shivers, helped to finance the property. New HAAM CEO Paul Scott, who took over for eight-year CEO Reenie Collins late last year, said the new facility will "honor the legacy of our visionary founder."

Additional funds from the St. David's Foundation, the Topher Family Foundation and Cayetano Development have brought the total raised to $4.4 million. HAAM is now embarking on a capital campaign to raise an additional $1.6 million for the purchase.

HAAM board members Alison Silverstein and Matt Long also spoke at Wednesday's event, along with local musician Lesly Reynaga, who called the permanent office "a historic moment for the organization." Others in attendance included longtime Austin musician Marcia Ball and Waterloo records owner John Kunz, both of whom are HAAM board members.

Shivers founded HAAM in 2005 to address the health care needs of low-income working Austin musicians. Since then, HAAM has helped nearly 6,000 members access more than $113 million in health care services.