Willie Nelson cancels some shows over COVID caution; Luck Reunion, Moody Center still on

Willie Nelson has canceled eight concerts in March and April because of COVID-19 concerns, but his upcoming Austin-area appearances at the Luck Reunion and the Moody Center are still on, according to his publicist.

The canceled dates include March shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Fort Worth and San Antonio. Another Nashville concert in April also is off, along with a casino show in Michigan.

Nelson's publicist said the cancellations were made "out of an abundance of caution … until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance," adding that rescheduled dates will be added "when possible."

The full lineup for Nelson's annual Luck Reunion at his ranch in Spicewood west of Austin on March 17 was announced Thursday morning.

His April 29-30 appearances at the Moody Center are part of a two-day grand-opening bash for the new University of Texas arena. Also on the bill are George Strait and the Randy Rogers Band.

Nelson will turn 89 on April 29, which is the release date for his new album, "A Beautiful Time."

Nelson also is booked for two shows May 28-29 at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.