SXSW announces Gunna, Young Thug, Shawn Mendes, Kygo for outdoor shows at Waterloo Park

Billboard and Samsung have teamed up to present three nights of concerts at the amphitheater in Waterloo Park during South by Southwest 2022, which is March 11-20.

On March 17, rappers Gunna and Young Thug will play the park. Electronic music DJ/Producer Kygo will perform on March 18, with support from Frank Walker and Forester. On March 19, pop star Shawn Mendes and Sebastián Yatra will close the concert series.

DJs Rosegold and VRYWVY will mix things up through all three nights of the concerts

According to a news release from SXSW, "a reserved number of tickets will be made available exclusively to existing SXSW Music and Platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival Wristband holders." In addition a limited number of tickets were released for sale to the general public on Friday.

This is not the first time that SXSW has sold advance tickets to popular showcases, but the concerts at the 5,000-person capacity amphitheater are by far the largest ticketed events that have been presented at the festival. General admission tickets are $95 for each of the shows. A three-day pass for the concerts is available for $285.

Billboard will donate a portion of ticket sales to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building out greenspace along Waller Creek in downtown Austin.

