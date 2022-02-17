Luck Reunion lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Chuck Prophet, more to join Willie Nelson

Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Alison Russell, Charley Crockett and Lucero are among more than two dozen acts joining Willie Nelson and his Family band at this year's Luck Reunion, set for March 17 at Nelson's Luck TX ranch in Spicewood just west of Austin.

The mini-festival, held annually during the week of South by Southwest, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year after two-year break from live events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the early events went by a name other than Luck Reunion, but this is the 10th anniversary of SXSW-week events being held on the property.

Also on the bill are Particle Kid (featuring Willie's son Micah Nelson), the Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey, Leslie Mendelson, Delta Spirit, Sunflower Bean, Danielle Ponder, Black Lips, Adia Victoria, Tré Burt, Ida Mae, Jonathan Terrell, Lily Meola, David Beck's Tejano Weekend, Abby Hamilton, Abraham Alexander, Tami Nielson, Jim Francis, Steve Gunn, Susto, Night Moves, Bendigo Fletcher, Neal Francis, Seratones, Ryan Quiet, S.G. Goodman, Jim Keller, and 49 Winchester. A BMI Songwriters circle will feature Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo and Aaron Raitiere.

Tickets to the event are sold out. New this year is Luck's Spring Concert Series, which will feature separate concert performances by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on March 18 and Shakey Graves on March 19. More shows in the series are in the works, including an April 29 appearance by Modest Mouse. Tickets to shows in the spring series are available via luckpresents.com.

After canceling the March 2020 event with the onset of the pandemic, a livestreamed Luck Reunion was presented online, with contributions from artists including Paul Simon, Neil Young, Margo Price and Courtney Barnett.

Though not an official SXSW event, the Luck Reunion typically attracts both performers and attendees who are in town for the eclectic Austin festival. A March 16 culinary event, Luck Potluck, also is sold out.

