Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile to play Austin's Waterloo Park in July

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will bring the tour for her 2021 album "Beyond These Silent Days" to Austin on July 15.

Tickets for the performance at Waterloo Park go on sale at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. No opening act is listed for the show.

Carlile, who has won six Grammy Awards since 2015, is nominated for five more at this year's ceremony, which will be held April 3 in Las Vegas. Her nominations include song of the year and record of the year for the new album's single "Right on Time," plus another song of the year nomination for "A Beautiful Noise," her October 2020 collaboration with Alicia Keys.

The July show marks Carlile's first Austin-area appearance since she headlined the Old Settler's Music Festival near Lockhart in 2019. She played both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2019 and taped the "Austin City Limits" TV show in 2018.

Carlile's concert extends a run of recently announced shows at the new Moody Amphitheater venue in Austin's recently reopened Waterloo Park. The venue has an attendance capacity of 5,000, with a combination of reserved and lawn seating.

