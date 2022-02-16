Midland to play pre-race concert at Austin NASCAR event at Circuit of the Americas

For NASCAR fans who like their fast cars with a side of Texas twang, Grammy-nominated Dripping Springs country band Midland has been tapped for a pre-race concert before the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on March 27.

Last year, heavy rain hampered NASCAR's first attempt to bring an event to Austin, but the stock car circuit is giving the Texas capital a second go, with an event scheduled for March 25-27 at Circuit of the Americas.

General admission access to the race starts at $99 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. The concert is open to all attendees, but for stage front access, fans will need to add on a $59 track pass to their Sunday ticket. The track pass also gives race attendees access to walk on the circuit and check out the pits.

More information is available at nascaratcota.com.