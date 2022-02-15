SXSW 2022: Lizzo, Beck will deliver keynotes; speakers include Ethan Hawke, Busy Philipps

South by Southwest kicks off in less than a month and on Tuesday, fest organizers announced the latest round of keynotes and featured speakers who will appear at this year's conference. The first in-person SXSW since the 2020 pandemic shutdown includes a solid roster of heavy hitters.

Lizzo, a Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper, high priestess of self love and the woman who broke Zilker Park, will deliver a keynote. Her new unscripted series, "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," is set to debut this spring on Amazon Prime.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Beck, who is one of this year's Rock 'n' Roll hall of fame nominees, is also on the list of new keynote speakers alongside author Neal Stephenson and director Celine Tricart, who has been pushing boundaries on immersive cinematic experiences.

ACL Fest:Lizzo says it's the biggest (expletive) crowd she's seen in her life

The new slate of featured speakers includes pop singer and actress Sara Bareilles, Tony Award-winning "Hamilton" actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry and author, actor and activist Busy Philipps.

Fact check:What's 'Sunday service' at SXSW, and does it have to do with Kanye West?

Ethan Hawke will be in town to talk about his new Audible scripted series "Fishpriest" with Treefort Media's Kelly Garner. "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, who has his own new Netflix show "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," will appear in conversation with writer and comedian ALOK. And writer Noah Hawley, creator of "Fargo" and "Legion" will discuss his latest novel, "Anthem," at the fest.

More:Dark novel 'Anthem' from Austin author Noah Hawley reckons with twilight's last gleaming

Other notables who are heading to Austin for the festival include U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban. Author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk and Greg Daniels, creator of hit television shows "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place," will also be in town for the fest.

SXSW 2022 runs March 11-20. More information.

