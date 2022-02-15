Coming to Waterloo Park: My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff, Fleet Foxes, more

Launched last year with a pair of concerts by hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., the new Moody Amphitheater at the recently reopened Waterloo Park in downtown Austin is gearing up for a busy spring and summer. Four new shows have been announced in the past week: My Morning Jacket on April 29, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on April 30, Ray LaMontagne on May 14, and Fleet Foxes on July 3.

Tickets to each of the four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodyamphitheater.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

My Morning Jacket released its ninth album, a self-titled record, in October 2021. Southern California singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham will open the show.

Soulful Nashville singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian will open for Rateliff, the Denver R&B sensation, whose new album "The Future" came out in November.

Rounder Records artist Sierra Ferrell will open for Lamontagne, who's touring in support of his 2020 album "Monovision."

Seattle indie-folkers Fleet Foxes' fourth album, "Shore," is nominated for best alternative music album at this year's Grammy Awards. No opening act for that show has been announced.

Other acts coming to Waterloo Park this spring include Beach House on March 25, Bon Iver on April 1-2, Billy Strings on April 22 and Ween on April 28. Pop chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo plays a sold-out concert on May 13.