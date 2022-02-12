Exclusive video: Watch a song from 'Austin City Limits' Nanci Griffith tribute

Nanci Griffith's death last year at age 68 was a sad day for Austin. Though Griffith had lived in Nashville since the 1980s, she grew up here and started her career at songwriter-friendly local music venues such as Cactus Cafe and Hole in the Wall.

As her career took off, she became a linchpin artist for "Austin City Limits," appearing on the renowned PBS television program eight times from 1985 to 2001. To close its 47th season, the show has compiled highlights from those appearances for "The Best of Nanci Griffith," an hourlong episode premiering at 7 p.m. Saturday on Austin PBS (and PBS affiliates nationwide; check local listings for air times).

Saturday's a big day in Griffith's old hometown for two reasons: She'll also be inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of a Saturday gala at the Paramount Theatre, where Griffith recorded a live concert video in the 1990s.

Here's an exclusive preview of a song from the "Austin City Limits" episode: "It's a Hard Life Wherever You Go," a classic from her 1989 album "Storms." This version was part of a 1992 songwriters special that also included the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Julie Gold.

Several episodes from the 2021 season, including Terry Allen, Duran Duran, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers, are available for streaming at pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits. New episodes for the program's 48th season are expected to be taped at ACL Live beginning next month.