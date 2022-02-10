Austin music venue the Parish to reopen at former North Door space

Downtown Austin music venue the Parish is moving from its longtime location on Sixth Street to a building just across Interstate 35 that also has a history of presenting live music, its owners announced Thursday morning.

The new incarnation of the Parish, at 501 Brushy St., is set to open in March and will be a partnership between Heard Entertainment, which had operated the Parish's 214 E. Sixth St. location since 2018, and Resound Presents, longtime local promoter Graham Williams' latest venture.

Heard and Resound also will partner in a new bar, My Oh My, on the north end of the 501 Brushy Street building. The venue's large main room operated as North Door for most of the past decade, presenting live music as well as film, theater, comedy and other events. It closed in September 2020 after having been shuttered since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier that year.

Heard, which also owns Red River Cultural District venue Empire Control Room & Garage, had been in a legal battle with the landlord at the Sixth Street location since October.

In an email Thursday announcing the new location, Heard and Resound promised "plenty of show announcements" soon as well as South by Southwest events and a grand opening party.

Upcoming events listed on the parishaustin.com website include TWRP with Rich Aucoin on March 10, Soft Kill with Alien Boy and Topographies on March 22, and Lala Lala on March 30. Another dozen shows are booked for April and May.

Built in the 1800s as a granary, the building at 501 Brushy St. became a soundstage called 501 Studios in the 1970s run by Richard Kooris. Its large open floor space and high ceilings made it ideal for small-scale film projects. Both Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan shot videos in the room, and some interior scenes from the 1981 film "Raggedy Man," starring Sissy Spacek and Sam Shepard, were filmed there.

In 2008, former Electric Lounge owner Mike Henry teamed with Kooris to begin presenting live music events there. The name gradually evolved from the Independent at 501 Studios, to ND at 501, to ND Austin, to North Door. (The "North Door" name initially was given to the smaller bar space that will be occupied by My Oh My, as its entrance is in the alley on the north end of the building.)

After Whimsical Notions, the owner of the former Parish site at 214 E. Sixth St., locked the club's owners out of the space in mid-October, co-owner Stephen Sternschein and his Heard Entertainment partners began looking at other locations for the venue.

It's the latest in a series of recent developments with local music venues. South Lamar Boulevard mainstay the One-2-One Bar has been shuttered since late December, but owner Flip Lockhoof says he hasn't yet made a final decision on whether the closure is permanent. The venue's website is no longer in operation.

And University of Texas campus venue Cactus Cafe, which shuttered at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and fell into limbo last year when its partnership with radio station KUT ran out, quietly reopened in early 2022. Bookings so far are intermittent, but the club's open mic has returned on Tuesdays; other upcoming shows include singer-songwriter Dana Cooper on Feb. 24 and duo Dawn & Hawkes on March 5.