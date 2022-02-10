Willie Nelson to release new album, 'A Beautiful Time,' in April on his 89th birthday

Willie Nelson turns 89 this year, and the Austin legend is celebrating with a new album.

"A Beautiful Time," due from Sony Legacy on April 29 — his birthday — features 14 tracks, including five new tunes written by Nelson and his longtime producer Buddy Cannon. Also included are covers of Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song" and the Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends."

The opening track and first single, "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die," was written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. A lyric video released Thursday features scenes of Nelson riding one of his horses on his Luck TX ranch just west of Austin.

Nelson's birthday celebration this year also will include two nights at the University of Texas' new Moody Center April 29-30 with George Strait.

Nelson's last album, "The Willie Nelson Family," came out in November and featured collaborations with several of his family members, including his sister Bobbie Nelson and sons Lukas and Micah Nelson. For "A Beauiful Time," Nelson used a core band of renowned session musicians including guitarists Bob Terry and James Mitchell, keyboardist Jim "Moose" Brown, bassist Barry Bales and drummer Fred Eltringham.

Nelson's longtime harmonica player, Mickey Raphael, also was part of the sessions. Other contributors included backing vocalist Melonie Cannon, guitarist Bobbie Terry, keyboardist Catherine Marx, steel guitarist Mike Johnson, bassist Kevin "Swine" Grantt, and drummers Chad Cromwell and Lonnie Wilson.

Nelson's February 2021 release "That's Life," his second tribute to Frank Sinatra, is nominated for a Grammy in the traditional pop vocal album category. This year's Grammy Awards ceremony is set for April 3 in Las Vegas.

Here's the full track list for " A Beautiful Time":

1. I'll Love You Till the Day I Die (Crowell/Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was a Dancer (Nelson/Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought (Nelson/Cannon)

4. Dreamin' Again (Jack Wesley Routh/Douglas Graham)

5. I Don't Go to Funerals (Nelson/Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time (Shawn Camp)

7. We're Not Happy (Till You're Not Happy) (Camp/Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles (Jim "Moose" Brown/Scotty Emerick/Don Sampson)

9. Me and My Partner (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song (Cohen)

11. Live Every Day (Nelson/Cannon)

12. Don't Touch Me There (Nelson/Cannon)

13. With a Little Help From My Friends (Lennon/McCartney)

14. Leave You With a Smile (Cannon/Bobby Terry/Matt Rossi)