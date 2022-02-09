Live music in Austin: Patti LaBelle, 'Bey vs. Bruno' and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Feb. 10-16. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

Corinne Bailey Rae at ACL Live

Update: This show has been canceled. Earlier: The British singer-songwriter who catapulted to fame in 2006 with the heart-healing hit “Put Your Records On” was supposed to be on a co-headline tour with Joss Stone. Stone had to bow out when she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 2 and Rae is finishing out the tour with extended solo sets. Stone took to Twitter to urge her fans to go enjoy Rae’s loveliness. “She exudes beauty on every level. Her music is enchanting and so is her personality,” Stone wrote. 8 p.m. $39.99 and up. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.

Los Sundowns, Nuevo at C-Boy’s

When most local nightclubs reopened last spring and summer after more than a year of pandemic hibernation, these two Latin-influenced bands teamed up for a month of Thursdays at C-Boy’s. They drew big crowds, which has prompted a revival of the residency both this month and next. Los Sundowns focuses on psych-tinged instrumental tunes with deep grooves; Nuevo plays songs in both English and Spanish, mixing a Tex-Mex vibe with classic pop and soul. Catch them at 10 p.m. every Thursday in February and March. $7. cboys.com. — P.B.

Friday

Miggy Milla and Tje Austin present 'Bey vs. Bruno' at 3Ten

Austin’s premiere R&B/pop duo will charm you with golden tones, awkward choreography and charisma for days. After forging solo paths in Austin for years, they’ve doubled up as Miggy and Tje, a project loaded with easy hilarity and honey-dripped soul. Before they hit South by Southwest in March, you can catch them taking on pop king Bruno Mars and queen of the universe, Beyoncé, in this special Valentine’s Day performance. $25-$30. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Show at Paramount Theatre

The 2022 inductees for this annual event include posthumous honors for country great Lefty Frizzell, Austin institution Nanci Griffith and blues legend Lightnin’ Hopkins. Also inducted will be Houston native Mark James (who wrote “Suspicious Minds” for Elvis Presley) and Austin music philanthropist Gary Keller. The stellar lineup of performers includes emcee Ronnie Dunn, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, Billy Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan, Ray Benson, Raul Malo, Radney Foster, Brennen Leigh and Mike Flanigin— though with Griffith among the inductees, more women on the bill than Leigh would have been welcome. $39-$250. 7:30 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Caribou at Stubb’s

Composer Dan Snaith’s superpower is cloaking emotional melodies in a flurry of frenetic bleeps and bloops that somehow draw you deeper into the heart of a song. The single “You Can Do It,” his latest release as Caribou, is built around a simple mantra, echoed, deconstructed and elevated in synthesized swells of sound. It’s an upbeat assurance that will bolster your pandemic-weary soul. Ela Minus opens. $26-$31. 8 p.m. stubbsaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Monday

Patti LaBelle at Bass Concert Hall

A two-time Grammy winner known for the 1970s chart-topper “Lady Marmalade” and mid-1980s hits such as “New Attitude” and “On My Own,” R&B singer LaBelle is still touring and recording at age 77, including a turn toward jazz for her acclaimed 2017 album “Bel Hommage.” In recent years, she’s gotten more attention for her “Patti’s Good Life” line of frozen foods, but it’s the voice that got her dubbed the godmother of soul that remains her greatest asset. $49.50-$125. 8 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — P.B.

Tuesday

'Margaret Bonds: Credo' with Conspirare at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church

The Grammy-winning Austin choral ensemble, joined by pianist Anton Nel, presents works for voice and piano by 20th-century American composer Margaret Bonds. Their performance of “Credo,” which featured Bonds setting text by W.E.B. Du Bois to music, will be the first in more than 50 years. A new version of “Credo” from contemporary composer Benedict Sheehan will be part of two additional Conspirare concerts at St. Martin’s on Feb. 18-19. $25-$65. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Feb. 18-19. All three performances also will be livestreamed at conspirare.org. — P.B.