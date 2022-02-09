Kerrville Folk Festival to mark 50th year with Jackie Venson, Shinyribs, more

The Kerrville Folk Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this year from May 26 to June 12 at the Quiet Valley Ranch on the outskirts of Kerrville. Touring acts such as Canada's Kathleen Edwards and prominent Austinites like Jackie Venson will join in the festivities.

On Tuesday, the festival added 10 acts to the lineup: Venson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shinyribs, Sara Hickman, Michael Martin Murphey, Gina Chavez, Green Mountain Grass, Stephanie Urbina Jones & the Honky Tonk Mariachis, the Brothers Brothers and John Elliott.

Those artists join a dozen previously announced performers: Edwards, Darrell Scott, Eliza Gilkyson, David Ramirez, the Deer, Darden Smith, Susan Gibson, the Guthrie Girls, Kyshona, Walt Wilkins, Mikaela Davis and Ron Artis II & the Truth.

Tickets for the full 18-day run, with camping included, are now available at kerrvillefolkfestival.org for $620 through February, increasing to $657 starting March 1 and then to $710 on the festival's opening day. Weekend passes and single-day tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Husband-and-wife team Rod Kennedy and Nancylee Davis launched the festival in 1972. The first two years of the event were held at Kerrville's municipal auditorium — former President Lyndon Johnson was among the first year's attendees — before the fest moved to Quiet Valley Ranch about 10 minutes southwest of town.

One of the festival's most renowned traditions is its annual New Folk competition, which features dozens of contestants and several winners each year. Winners in the 1970s-1990s included Robert Earl Keen, Tish Hinojosa, James McMurtry, Slaid Cleaves and the late Hal Ketchum. More recently, all members of the Austin supergroup Nobody's Girl won the award — BettySoo in 2008, Rebecca Loebe in 2009 and Grace Pettis in 2011.