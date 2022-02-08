Electronica fest Camp Nowhere returns to Austin in June, with DJ Porter Robinson headlining

After two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traveling Texas electronic-music fest Camp Nowhere returns to Austin for a June 10 event at Germania Insurance Amphitheater with chart-topping DJ Porter Robinson as headliner.

Also on the bill are Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Fletcher, LP Giobbi, Evan GIIA and Moore Kismet. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via campnowheretexas.com; ticket buyers also can register now at the website for a presale opportunity at at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Camp Nowhere was at Stubb's in 2018 before moving to the amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas for a 2019 concert that featured headliner Odesza. Fests were also held in both Dallas and Houston initially; this year, the only other date is June 11 in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Robinson, who's from North Carolina, most recently visited Austin for a two-night stand at ACL Live in November. Before that, he'd appeared at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2016 and at the MTV Woody Awards during South by Southwest in 2015.

