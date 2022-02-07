The Who brings more big hits to new Moody Center in Austin this summer

British rock legends The Who will perform at the Moody Center in Austin on May 3, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

It's the band's first Austin appearance since a 2015 concert at the Erwin Center.

More:Our review of The Who's 2015 Erwin Center concert

Among those joining singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, the original group's two surviving members, are Townshend's son Simon Townshend on guitar and drummer Zak Starkey, son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Also in the lineup are keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall; bassist Jon Button; backing vocalist Billy Nicholls; and a string section featuring violinist Katie Jacoby and cellist Audrey Snyder, plus orchestra conductor Keith Levenson.

The band released a self-titled album, its first in 13 years, in 2019.

The Austin show follows an April 30 performance by The Who at JazzFest in New Orleans. Two more Texas dates follow: May 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and May 8 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston.

The Who's concert is the latest addition to a busy opening stretch at the Moody, which replaces the Erwin Center as the primary arena venue on the University of Texas campus this spring. After opening April 20-21 with John Mayer, the venue will present Bon Jovi on April 23, Justin Bieber on April 27 and George Strait and Willie Nelson on April 29-30.

More:Moody Center will be 'a world-class venue built for music,' its developers say

Concerts following The Who's May 3 show include the Dave Matthews Band on May 11, the Eagles on May 19-20, Jack White on May 25 and Jimmy Buffett on June 11.