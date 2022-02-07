Wristbands for SXSW Music and Film festivals go on sale Tuesday

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals run March 11-20. If you're not able to shell out over $1,000 for a badge, but you still want to catch some of the action, wristbands are a more affordable alternative.

Wristbands for the music festival ($149) and the film festival ($120) go on sale on Tuesday. Wristband sales are mostly limited to fans living in the Austin area, but the festival does have a small number of hotel and music festival wristband packages for out-of-towners.

Music wristbands offer entry to most SXSW music showcases. This year's SXSW music lineup includes over 1,200 artists from over 50 countries. That's less than pre-pandemic levels, when the number of acts ran closer to 2,000, but still a lot of music.

Film wristbands offer access to over 300 screenings over the course of the festival.

Both music and film wristbands will grant you access to SXSW Comedy showcases.

While wristbands do offer access to most SXSW screenings and showcases, it is secondary access. Badge-holders are given priority entry at popular events, so if you're attending the fest with a wristband, plan to show up early for your can't-miss events.

SXSW wristband-holders will be required to show recent negative COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination to pick up and maintain their credentials. Masks will be required in some venues throughout the festival.

