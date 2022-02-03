BeauSoleil, John Moreland, and Blackillac among 72 new acts announced for SXSW music festival

South by Southwest added another 72 acts to its music festival lineup this week, including Grammy-winning Louisiana band BeauSoleil (as a trio with leader Michael Doucet), Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Moreland, and prominent local acts Blackillac, Mother Falcon and Kiko Villamizar.

SXSW runs March 11-20, with showcases at various venues around town. A venue-by-venue schedule has not yet been announced, but a list of performers has been posted to schedule.sxsw.com.

International additions this week include acts from South Korea, England, Canada, Austria, Finland, India, Spain, Jamaica and Sweden.

Some SXSW side parties news

We're starting to get word of unofficial SXSW parties as well. South by San Jose will return to the Hotel San Jose parking lot this year, and Lucy's Fried Chicken on South Congress will celebrate its 10th year of SXSW parties.

Lineups have not yet been announced, but New Orleans supergroup Continental Drifters (featuring Peter Holsapple from the dB's, the Bangles' Vicki Peterson and others) announced via social media that they're playing the Lucy's event.

And the Austin Music Awards has announced the lineup for its March 8 show at Emo's. The event used to be part of SXSW but in recent years has been moved to its own date before the festival. Tickets, $25, are on sale now at emosaustin.com, with all proceeds going to the SIMS Foundation.

Performers this year will include Money Chicha with Gina Chavez and Kiko Villamizar, the Greyhounds with Carolyn Wonderland, Bastrop rapper Deezie Brown, Wild Child offshoot Sir Woman, and tributes to Nanci Griffith (with Little Mazarn) and James Hand (with Beth Chrisman, Corey Baum, Jake Penrod and Speedy Sparks).

Here's the list of 72 official SXSW acts added this week