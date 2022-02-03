BeauSoleil, John Moreland, and Blackillac among 72 new acts announced for SXSW music festival
South by Southwest added another 72 acts to its music festival lineup this week, including Grammy-winning Louisiana band BeauSoleil (as a trio with leader Michael Doucet), Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Moreland, and prominent local acts Blackillac, Mother Falcon and Kiko Villamizar.
SXSW runs March 11-20, with showcases at various venues around town. A venue-by-venue schedule has not yet been announced, but a list of performers has been posted to schedule.sxsw.com.
International additions this week include acts from South Korea, England, Canada, Austria, Finland, India, Spain, Jamaica and Sweden.
Some SXSW side parties news
We're starting to get word of unofficial SXSW parties as well. South by San Jose will return to the Hotel San Jose parking lot this year, and Lucy's Fried Chicken on South Congress will celebrate its 10th year of SXSW parties.
Lineups have not yet been announced, but New Orleans supergroup Continental Drifters (featuring Peter Holsapple from the dB's, the Bangles' Vicki Peterson and others) announced via social media that they're playing the Lucy's event.
And the Austin Music Awards has announced the lineup for its March 8 show at Emo's. The event used to be part of SXSW but in recent years has been moved to its own date before the festival. Tickets, $25, are on sale now at emosaustin.com, with all proceeds going to the SIMS Foundation.
Performers this year will include Money Chicha with Gina Chavez and Kiko Villamizar, the Greyhounds with Carolyn Wonderland, Bastrop rapper Deezie Brown, Wild Child offshoot Sir Woman, and tributes to Nanci Griffith (with Little Mazarn) and James Hand (with Beth Chrisman, Corey Baum, Jake Penrod and Speedy Sparks).
Here's the list of 72 official SXSW acts added this week
- Adoy (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- Advertisement (Los Angeles CA)
- Akinyemi (Queens NY)
- Angel White (Dallas TX)
- Anik Khan (New York NY)
- Aqyila (Mississauga ON)
- Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)
- BeauSoleil Trio avec Michael Doucet (Lafayette LA)
- Benét (Richmond VA)
- Bitch (Los Angeles CA)
- Blackillac (Austin TX)
- Calder Allen (Austin TX)
- Cecilia & the Broken Hearts (Austin TX)
- Cid Rim (Vienna AUSTRIA)
- Clarence James (Austin TX)
- Colatura (Brooklyn NY)
- Contour (Charleston SC)
- Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)
- Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)
- Dialtone (Tulsa OK)
- Diamond Booms (Austin TX)
- DJ JRO (Austin TX)
- Emily Nenni (Nashville TN)
- Esther Rose (Santa Fe NM)
- Fade Em All (Houston TX)
- Felix III (Brooklyn NY)
- Galvezton (Galveston TX)
- Gothess Jasmine (Austin TX)
- Harlis Sweetwater (Huntington Beach CA)
- Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)
- ilham (Queens NY)
- Iman Nunez (Yonkers NY)
- Invoke (Austin TX)
- JBABE (Chennai INDIA)
- Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (Opelousas LA)
- John Moreland (Tulsa OK)
- Kayan (Mumbai INDIA)
- Kiko Villamizar (Austin TX)
- Laveda (Albany NY)
- Le Coco Ramos (Miami FL)
- Le Ren (Montreal QC)
- Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)
- LHF Lil Ke (Austin TX)
- Lion Heights (Austin TX)
- LYNN (Birmingham AL)
- Making Movies (Kansas City MO)
- Mama Duke (Austin TX)
- María Toledo (Toledo SPAIN)
- Mauvey (Vancouver CANADA)
- Maya Malkin (Montreal CANADA)
- Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)
- Mother Falcon (Austin TX)
- OJO (Austin TX)
- Paradox Rei (San Antonio TX)
- Petey (Los Angeles CA)
- Quentin and the Past Lives (Austin TX)
- SASAMI (Los Angeles CA)
- Shaun Solo (Austin TX)
- Smirk (Los Angeles CA)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver CANADA)
- Speak (Los Angeles CA)
- Steph Simon (Tulsa OK)
- Student 1 (Minneapolis MN)
- Stunna Girl (Sacramento CA)
- Sub*T (Brooklyn NY)
- Teddy the Legacy (Austin TX)
- Tequila Rock Revolution (Austin TX)
- Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)
- ViVii (Stockholm SWEDEN)
- Wacotron (Waco TX)
- Working Mens Club (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)
- World Music Unleashed (Austin TX)