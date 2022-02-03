These Austin shows and events have postponed because of the winter storm

American-Statesman staff

The following Austin area arts and entertainment events have been canceled or postponed because of Thursday's weather conditions. This list will be updated. Email features@statesman.com with updated information about your events.

Arts

"The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" staged by Austin Opera. Thursday's opening at the Long Center has been postponed. Thursday ticket holders may attend shows on Saturday or Sunday. Information: austinopera.org/

Music

Kiko Villamizar album release party Thursday at Antone's. The event has been postponed to March 23. Tickets for the original date will be honored. Information: antonesnightclub.com.

Faye Webster at Scoot Inn. This Friday event has been moved to Emo's Austin. Information: scootinnaustin.com.

Silvana Estrada at Far Out Lounge. Thursday's performance by the Mexican singer has been postponed to a later date to be announced. The Far Out also is postponing its Friday and Saturday shows by local acts. thefaroutaustin.com.

Nuevo, the Los Sundowns at C-Boy's. The first week of the February residency for the groups has been canceled. They will be back at the club next Thursday. cboys.com.

The Marías at Emo's. The band's sold out Thursday show has been rescheduled to Oct. 14 at Stubb's. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. emosaustin.com.

Barbara Nesbitt & Ben Brown at Continental Gallery. This Thursday event has been postponed to an unspecified later date "due to the Austin Ice Capades," the artists announced in a social media post. continentalclub.com/gallery.