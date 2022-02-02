Live music in Austin: Kiko Villamizar, Silvana Estrada, Jackie Venson and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Feb. 3-9. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

POSTPONED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER: Kiko Villamizar album release at Antone’s. On the title track of his latest album, “Todo el Mundo,” the Colombian American singer-songwriter considers the idea of border crossings within the larger context of humanity’s existence on Earth. “It says that everybody has the right to migrate,” Villamizar said recently. Much of the album, originally planned for a 2020 release, was written in response to the Trump administration’s family separation policy at the Texas border. While his last album, “Aguas Frías,” focused on water, wind is the dominant element this time. In indigenous Colombian ceremonies, he said, wind songs are “for when you need change to happen.” This show offers an opportunity to preview the album, which comes out on Feb. 18. Villamizar will be joined by Easy Compadre and DJs from Peligrosa. $15 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. – D.S.S.

Silvana Estrada at Far Out Lounge. Everything is suddenly taking off in a big way for Estrada, a 24-year-old Mexican singer. Daughter of two instrument-makers from Veracruz, Estrada studied at a university jazz conservatory near her hometown, then released a couple of projects collaborating with world-renowned guitarist Charlie Hunter. In January, prominent indie label Glassnote issued “Marchita,” her full-length solo debut of original Spanish-language songs that combine her love of jazz with traditional Mexican folk styles. Major media outlets including NPR and The New York Times have written feature stories about her new album, and she recorded a fascinating Tiny Desk concert for NPR from her parents’ luthier workshop. Her stop in Austin is part of two dozen dates covering many of North America’s largest markets. $12-$15. 7 p.m. doors. thefaroutaustin.com. – P.B.

Friday

Marisela at ACL Live. Since her debut in the ‘80s, the ice blonde Mexican American pop sensation, aka La Madonna Latina, has sold over 25 million records and logged several Billboard Magazine top 10 hits. “La diva de la música romántica” brings her catalog of hits to Austin just in time for the season of love. $48 and up. 8 p.m.acl-live.com. – D.S.S.

Faye Webster at Scoot Inn. A 24-year-old indie-folk singer-songwriter from Atlanta who played ACL Fest in 2019, Webster scored big time when she got an opening slot on Haim's tour, coming to Austin on May 4 at Waterloo Park. But first, here’s a chance to hear Webster’s own headlining set, which likely will highlight material from last year’s album “I Know I’m Funny Haha” on the influential indie label Secretly Canadian. A little nugget of ATX-related trivia: local western-swing kingpins Asleep at the Wheel played her parents’ wedding, and she has cited the group as her favorite band. $17-$19. 7 p.m. scootinnaustin.com. – P.B.

Saturday

Jackie Venson at Lamberts. Over the past couple years, the ace blues guitarist has emerged as a leader of the fight for equity in Austin music while simultaneously becoming a dominant force on the streaming music scene and releasing some of the most powerful music of her career. She’ll be at the intimate downtown barbecue spot every Saturday in February. Each week, she’ll play a different album in its entirety. This week, she’ll be joined by her father, Andrew Venson, to play “Vintage Machine.” For a Valentine’s gig on Feb. 12, she plays “The Love Suite,” followed by her latest release “Love Transcends” on Feb. 19 and “Joy” on Feb. 26. $20. 8 p.m. lambertsaustin.com. – D.S.S.

Sunday

Chili Cook-Off with Jeff Hughes & Chaparral at Jo’s Coffee. A benefit for Free Lunch, a local collective that addresses local food insecurity issues, this annual event includes all the usual chili culinary showdowns plus live music. The featured performer: Jeff Hughes & Chaparral, a long-running local honky-tonk band that just released an excellent new album titled “Borderland.” The Jo’s House Band also will perform. General admission is free; chili-tasting wristbands are $25. Noon to 3 p.m. 1300 S. Congress Ave. joscoffee.com/chilicookoff. – P.B.

Monday

BMI Songwriters Series at Saxon Pub. The performance rights organization opened an office in Austin a few years back, and one result has been this recurring series of songwriter showcases at one of Austin’s top nightclubs. Performing this time around are Aaron Lacombe, Maddy Hatchett, Memphis Kee, Erin O’Keefe, Aaron Stephens and Scotty Alexander. Free. 6 p.m. thesaxonpub.com. – P.B.