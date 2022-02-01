Trixie Mattel drops new song featuring Austin's Shakey Graves ahead of ACL Live show

Last year, Trixie Mattel, winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" Season 3, became the first drag queen to sing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. She charmed the Zilker hordes with a sassy late afternoon set that included thrilling costume reveals, zinging one-liners and genuinely impressive songcraft.

Mattel, a.k.a. Brian Firkus, has a new double album, "The Blonde & Pink Albums," on the way, and on Thursday she dropped the first track, "This Town." It's a bittersweet exploration of his upbringing in rural Wisconsin that features Austin's own Shakey Graves on vocals.

Filmed almost entirely in Mattel's hometown Wausaukee, the video cuts home video footage from Firkus' childhood with modern imagery from the working class community.

"'This Town' was written during the depth of 2021 lockdown when I was fantasizing about quitting drag and moving to my hometown," Firkus said in a news release about the song. "The simplicity of such an honest place appealed to me at a time when the city (LA) seemed doomed. However, even the sweetest small towns have a dark side and all the reminiscing made me remember the duality of such a place."

Austin fans can catch Trixie Mattel at ACL Live on April 12 when she joins forces with Katya to pay homage to road trip buddy comedies.