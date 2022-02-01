Dave Matthews Band set to launch 5-month tour at Austin's new Moody Center in May

Add one more big name to the increasingly impressive lineup in the new Moody Center's initial run of shows this spring: The multiplatinum-selling Dave Matthews Band will open a five-month North American tour at the venue on May 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Members of the band's official fan club can buy presale tickets now at warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

The Moody Center, which will replace the Erwin Center on the University of Texas campus as a home for the Texas Longhorn men's and women's basketball teams, also aims to become a major new arena for touring music acts. It's set to open with two nights of guitarist John Mayer April 20-21.

Ten more concerts are booked there for the ensuing weeks: Bon Jovi on April 23, Justin Bieber on April 27, two nights with George Strait and Willie Nelson on April 29-30, the iHeartCountry Festival with Carrie Underwood and more on May 7, Matthews and his band on May 11, two nights of the Eagles on May 19-20, Jack White on May 25 and Jimmy Buffett on June 11.

Matthews, a partner in the annual Farm Aid fundraiser concerts with Austin legend Willie Nelson, released his debut album with the Virginia-based band in 1994. The group's latest album, 2018's "Come Tomorrow," was its seventh consecutive record to top the Billboard album charts in its first week of release.

The band's last three Austin appearances were at the Austin360 Amphitheater (now Germania Insurance Amphitheater) at Circuit of the Americas in 2013, 2015 and 2018.