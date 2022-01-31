Black Keys, Band of Horses coming UT's new Moody Center in October

Chart-topping rockers the Black Keys will play the University of Texas' new Moody Center on Oct. 17 with opening act Band of Horses, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Also on the bill for the Austin date, which falls near the end of a four-month, 32-city U.S. tour, is Colorado trio the Velveteers, which recently released its debut album on Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label.

The Black Keys last played Austin in 2019 at the Erwin Center, following a 2014 tour that included both an Erwin Center stop and a taping of the "Austin City Limits" TV show. The group's most recent album, "Delta Kream," came out last year.

Band of Horses, a South Carolina-via-Seattle indie-rock outfit whose sixth album, "Things Are Great," is due in March, last played here in October at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.