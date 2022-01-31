Kenny Chesney to play Mack, Jack and McConaughey fundraiser at ACL Live in Austin

Mack, Jack and McConaughey — the joint fundraising effort from Texas Longhorns coaching legend Mack Brown, musician Jack Ingram, and actor Matthew McConaughey — will bring Austin a night with Kenny Chesney on April 28 at ACL Live.

The event will present Chesney in a relatively intimate setting. On his last two stops in Austin, in 2018 and 2015, the country superstar played the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas, a venue about four times the size of ACL Live. According to organizers, MJ&M is "designed to bring the charity audience a special night of entertainment unlike anything you would find at a regular concert."

More concerts:Black Keys, Band of Horses coming UT's new Moody Center in October

More Austin music:Arc Angels follow up ACL Live reunion with two nights in February at Antone's in Austin

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. Ticket prices are not available, but expect to pay a premium for the charity event.

Funds raised at MJ&M 2022 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.